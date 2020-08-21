July 25, 1970 – July 12, 2020 – (age 50)

Todd Dwayne Hiibner, born July 25, 1970, in Logan, Utah, passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020, near Portage Glacier in Alaska.

Todd’s primary residence for the last twenty-five years was Girdwood, Alaska, where a memorial and birthday celebration was held on July 26, 2020 which was attended by family members and many friends.

Todd loved the outdoors and music – he was an avid snowboarder, skateboarder, and an accomplished whitewater rafting and fly fishing guide in Alaska. Todd traveled the world in pursuit of his passions and made friends wherever he went.

Todd began snowboarding at Beaver Mountain where he was an early supporter of the sport. His passion for snowboarding continued throughout his life. He knew how to ski, he just didn’t care for it. He helped organize gatherings of local skateboarders around the valley, at unused local swimming pools and a backyard half pipe skate ramp known as the corn ramp. The backyard ramp was built from lumber salvaged from local construction sites, and became infamous with skateboarders throughout Utah, drawing crowds to his childhood home in North Logan.

While attending Sky View High School, Todd was a co-owner of SOL Skate Shop on Main Street in Logan. Todd graduated from Sky View in 1988 and attended Utah State University before moving to Alaska.

He is survived by his daughter Jett, his son Wade, brother Bennett Hiibner, and sisters Kristin Hiibner and Heather Botts (Hiibner); uncles Gene Hiibner and Darren Wold; aunts Marilyn Krogh (Hiibner), and Gale Miller (Hiibner) and her husband Jerry Miller; of Mendon, Utah. Additionally, his mother Bonnie Hiibner survives.

A memorial celebration of his life will be held at Beaver Mountain on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 4:00pm at the yurt. All are welcome. Please wear a mask and bring chairs or a blanket to sit on.

In lieu of flowers, an educational fund has been set up for his children https://www.gofundme.com/f/jet-and-wade-education-fund