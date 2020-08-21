Utah governor criticizes parents opposing masks for students

Students in the Cache County School District received two masks on their first day of school, one courtesy of the district and one courtesy of the state.

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah Gov. Gary Herbert says parents who do not want to follow his health mandate by requiring their children to wear masks when returning to school are a little bit irrational.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports the Republican says students without face coverings should not return to classrooms and should instead take part in online school or homeschooling during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The comments follow confirmation by Herbert’s office Wednesday that K-12 students and staff who refuse to wear masks without a legitimate medical exemption can be charged with a misdemeanor under his mandate.