Jazz take 2-1 lead into game 4 against the Nuggets

Utah Jazz's Donovan Mitchell (45) dunks over Denver Nuggets' Michael Porter Jr. during the first half of an NBA basketball first round playoff game Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool)

Denver Nuggets (46-27, third in the Western Conference during the regular season) vs. Utah Jazz (44-28, sixth in the Western Conference during the regular season)

Lake Buena Vista, Florida; Sunday, 9 p.m. EDT

LINE: Jazz -3.5; over/under is 215

WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Utah leads series 2-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Utah Jazz face the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference first round with a 2-1 lead in the series. The Jazz won the last matchup 124-87. Mike Conley scored 27 points to help lead Utah to the victory and Nikola Jokic scored 15 points in defeat for Denver.

The Jazz are 5-7 against the rest of their division. Utah ranks eighth in the NBA with 35.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Rudy Gobert averaging 10.1.

The Nuggets are 29-16 in Western Conference play. Denver averages 111.3 points and has outscored opponents by 2.1 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Mitchell is averaging 24 points and 4.3 assists for the Jazz. Jordan Clarkson is averaging 15.8 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 40.0% over the last 10 games for Utah.

Jokic is averaging 19.9 points and 9.7 rebounds for the Nuggets. Michael Porter Jr. is averaging 19.1 points and 7.8 rebounds while shooting 51.5% over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 4-6, averaging 117.4 points, 44.2 rebounds, 25.6 assists, seven steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.5 points on 48.9% shooting.

Nuggets: 4-6, averaging 117 points, 43.3 rebounds, 26.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 123.4 points on 49.2% shooting.

INJURIES: Jazz: Justin Wright-Foreman: out (not with team), Mike Conley: day to day (self isolating), Ed Davis: out (knee), Bojan Bogdanovic: out (recovery from surgery on his wrist).

Nuggets: Vlatko Cancar: out (foot), Will Barton: out (knee), Gary Harris: out (hip).