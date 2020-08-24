Cache Children’s Choir names new artistic director

The Board of Directors of the Cache Children's Choir has named Jason Putnam as the organization's new artistic director.

LOGAN – The Board of Directors of the Cache Children’s Choir has named Jason Putnam as the organization’s new artistic director.

Putnam is the choir director at Sky View High School in Smithfield. He succeeds Claudia Bigler as artistic director of the Cache Children’s Choir (CCC). Bigler was the former director of choral music at Box Elder High School.

“CCC has been fortunate to have excellent artistic leaders throughout its 33 year history,” according to board member Nicholas Morrison. “From founding director Bonnie Slade to the recently retired Claudia Bigler, children in our program have had the opportunity to learn from outstanding leaders and conductors with sustained reputations for excellence.

“Jason Putnam has the talent, experience and personality to build on this history and help children achieve great musical strides in coming years,” Morrison added. “We’re lucky to have him at the helm.”

The Cache Children’s Choir is a local non-profit organization that prepares youngsters for a lifetime of singing by providing quality music training. CCC offers children ranging in ages from pre-school to teenage the opportunity to participate in five separate choral groups.

A native of Idaho, Putnam holds music degrees from Utah State University and the Cincinnati College Conservatory of Music. Prior to joining the Sky View faculty, his previous experience included teaching choir, band and guitar at Bear River Middle School.

As a conductor and vocalist, Putnam has performed with the Ohio Light Opera, Schola Cincinnati, the Bach Ensemble of St. Thomas (Episcopal Church), the Chamber Choir of University of Cincinnati, the Cincinnati Vocal Arts Ensemble, the American Festival Chorus and the Utah Festival Opera and Musical Theatre.

Morrison credits Putnam with bringing particular strengths to the CCC given “his extensive connections with the local musical community and rich experience with middle school, high school, college and adult choirs.”

Putnam will join the CCC staff that includes choir directors Brian Peterson, Shayla Seegmiller, Melody Francis and Ewa Wilczyski.