Clinton Hovey

October 3, 1946 – August 23, 2020 (age 74)

Clint Hovey, born to Vern and Jennett Hovey on October 3, 1946. On August 23, 2020 he passed away peacefully at home with his wife holding his hand.

Clint grew up in Millville, Utah and worked at USU for 49 years retiring in 2014. Clint loved his job and built a successful career which spoke directly of his high integrity and passion to a job done well and right. That attitude and drive was not left at work when he was home there was always something that needed doing and he was usually involved in it.

He loved to rope and ride, and spending time in the mountains on his horse, 4-wheelers and camping. His sense of humor forced him to make light of a tough situation and liked to see everyone happy and laughing. Clint was always supportive and ready to help any who asked or was in need.

Clint married his best friend, sweetheart, and companion Teresa McMillian. Their anniversary on New Years Eve became a sweet inside joke, Clint would joke that everyone in the world was celebrating their anniversary with them.

Clint is survived by his wife Teresa, sons Rallin and Dak, and 4 grandchildren Brooke, Amber, Karver, and Xander, brother Arlan (Gayla), sister Valoyce Jensen. He was preceded in death by his parents Vern and Jennett, sister Janeil and brother-in-law Ray Bankhead, brother-in-law Dean Jensen, mother and father-in-law Nelma and Newel McMillian.