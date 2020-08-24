Don Rulon Jeppsen

July 29, 1927 – August 24, 2020

Don Jeppsen, Husband, Dad, and Grandpa passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020. He was 93 years old.

Born in Brigham City, Utah July 29, 1927, Don was the 15th of 16 children, and the last living child of Daniel and Minnie Jeppsen.

Don joined the Army and served in the Korean Conflict stationed in Japan, his base was Fort Carson, Colorado. This is where he met Beth, they were married for 69 years. Beth preceded him in death on May 8, 2020.

Don was known as the most honest mechanic in Brigham City. Working hard and making lifelong friends through his work.

He was a member of the LDS Church and enjoyed several callings during his life. The best memories are the trip we would take as a family and the stories he would tell us kids.

Don is survived by his children: Bettie (Greg) Marble, Marlene (Brice) Checketts, Donna (Ken) Pullan, Mike Jeppsen and Marie Jeppsen and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Private graveside service will be held at a later date.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Gillies Funeral Chapel.