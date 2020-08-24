On Saturday, August 22, 2020 Gary Swa passed away peacefully at his home.

Gary was born September 1, 1950 to Alfred Elmer Swa and LaWana Nora Michaelson. He was the youngest of four children.

He lived his entire life in Montpelier, Idaho attending Bear Lake High School. After High School he worked various jobs until he began working for the Bear Lake County Road & Bridge Department. He worked for the County for over 25 years and retired as the Road & Bridge Manager.

Gary loved the outdoors and spent many years hunting, fishing and trapping in the Bear Lake area. Many family weekends were spent camping, cutting firewood, and enjoying nature. He was a very hard worker, and after spending a day at work he could be found working on the property up the canyon building fences and barns, mowing, and working on the hobby farm.

Gary was married to Betty Jane Peterson from 1972 to 2001. They had Heidi and Adam and had many good years raising their children. He was a loving, kind father and a good example of love and hard work. Gary was always very proud of his kids and grandkids. He and Betty divorced in 2001. He then met Becky, who was by his side for almost 20 years.

Gary is survived by Becky Lowe and her children, his children: Heidi (Brady) Dowding and Adam (Jamie) Swa, his 6 grandchildren, and his sister, Barbara (Weston) Hayes. He is preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and LaWana, his beloved sister Dixie, and his older brother Robert.

A graveside service for family members will be held at 1:00pm on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at the Montpelier Cemetery, US Highway 30, Montpelier, Idaho.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Matthews Mortuary.