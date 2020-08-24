Hyrum man confesses to molesting young girl

Booking photo for Barrett T. Lebow (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 19-year-old Hyrum man has pleaded guilty to sexually abusing a young girl last Christmas. Barrett T. Lebow accepted a plea deal that could keep him from serving anymore jail time.

Lebow participated in a virtual hearing, Monday afternoon in 1st District Court, appearing by web conference. He pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful sexual activity with a minor, amended to a class A misdemeanor.

Cache County Deputy Attorney Dane Murray said Lebow molested the victim for several years prior to being arrested. The defendant was an acquaintance of the girl, and later confessed to the sexual abuse to a counselor, who reported it to law enforcement.

Lebow spoke only briefly during Monday’s hearing, telling the court he was guilty.

Public defender Mike McGinnis said as part of the plea deal, prosecutors agreed not to ask for more jail time at sentencing.

Lebow is out of jail after posting $10,000 bail. He is scheduled to be sentenced in September.

will@cvradio.com