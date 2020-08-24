Indie band Salduro rocks Random Acts performance

The members of the indie rock band Salduro are (left) David Kinsey, (back) Tanner Lex Jones, (front) Lyndi Perry and (right) Zachery Perry.

LOGAN – Judging from Salduro’s performance Saturday at the Ellen Eccles Theatre, the self-styled “band from nowhere” deserves to go all the way.

The high-energy quartet performed an hour-long set of original music for a medium-size audience of enthusiastic fans.

Salduro has been around the Cache Valley music scene for about five years and that experience shows. The band members are not only gifted musicians, but also exciting performers. Vocalist/guitarist Lyndi Perry and lead guitarist Tanner Lex Jones interacted uninhibitedly throughout the too-short concert, while David Kinsey amused himself and the audience by really whaling on the drums.

Zachery Perry completed the quartet on bass guitar.

The band’s repertoire of original music is too eclectic to have a trademark sound. There’s some grunge here, a hint of folk music there and the irresistible urge to break into hard rock head banging always lurking in the background.

Salduro performed as part of the Random Acts Community Performance Series, but the band members viewed the event as a release party for their second album – a retro 7-inch vinyl record entitled “Insta-Gramo-Phone.” The album featured nine original compositions of one-minute duration each.

When the band performed those songs in the middle of their set, the album’s offerings proved to be an intriguing mix ranging from acoustic tunes with an almost folk-rock sound, to a haunting bluesy number and even a couple short ditties reminiscent of David Bowie’s songs in his “Space Oddity” phase.

But Salduro was more at home playing their usual music, including original tunes from their first album “Longest Night,” and the audience obviously felt the same. Those songs showcased Lyndi Perry’s impressive voice, which subtly reminds old-timers like me of the ground-breaking female artists of the Lillith Fair tours back in the 1990s.

The Random Act Community Performance Series will continue next weekend with a triple-header.

The sister act trio Wildwing will perform at 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 28, mixing Celtic-flavored melodies with rich vocal harmonies.

At 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 29, international mime comedian Don Cesar will take to the Eccles stage.

Finally, at 7 p.m. that evening, Logan’s hometown zoo will celebrate its 50th anniversary with “Zootah: Past, Present and Future.” The local zoo’s staff will invite audience members to walk down memory lane with them, then peer into Zootah’s future.