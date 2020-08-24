James (Jim) Anthony Buren

July 12, 1940 – August 20, 2020 – (age 80)

James Anthony Buren aka Jim (also known as Jimmy the Jew) earned his angel wings Thursday, August 20, 2020.

He was a resident of The Heritage Senior Living Home in Preston, Idaho. He was a giant of a man who loved everybody he met! He passed peacefully with his dear wife by his side.

Jim was born in Willows, California to Lawrence Edward Varner and Rachel Mabel Daniels on July 12, 1940.

Jim married his fist wife Sandra in Willows, California and this union produced 2 sons Mark Buren (deceased) and Shawn Buren both of Willows, California. This marriage ended in Divorce.

Jim then married the love of his life, Patricia R. McKay aka The Tiger. He named her that because of her flaming red hair, spunky nature, and boisterous attitude. Jim married Pat on his birthday, so he’d never forget their anniversary because he knew if he should forget Pat would certainly hold it against him. They spent 23 fun-filled years together.

Jim was a Cable Technician for Pirelli in Colusa, California for 23 years. Jim was a hard worker and loved his job. He would say that in 23 years he only called in sick once, and that was when one of his sons was born. Jim retired at 55 years old, because of medical problems and enjoyed 25 years of retirement with his Patsy.

Jim loved the Lord and was spiritually fed by The Seventh-Adventist Church. Jim’s many hobbies included collecting stamps from around the world. He had them cataloged in many albums. Other hobbies included the love of collecting coins, and he loved to talk and share his knowledge of these treasures. But nothing filled his heart more than the love of working in the yard and tending his garden. He loved to share his annual harvest with All his neighbors of Nampa, Idaho. Jim also enjoyed the art of storytelling and was always anxious to share a story or two if you had the time.

Jim leaves behind a son Shawn Buren of Willows, California; a daughter Jerri (Dennis) of Preston, Idaho; son Gene (Marlene) Snyder of Middleton, Idaho; sister Arlene Swinhart of Apache Junction, Arizona; nephew Ted McNally (Patricia) Apache Junction, Arizona; granddaughter Kelli (Drew MimMack of Vancouver, Washington; granddaughter Traci (Joe) Tehee-Peterson of Portland, Oregon and several great-grandchildren and great-nephews and nieces,

Jim’s last wishes were for him to be cremated and placed in Nampa, Idaho. A graveside service with the family will take place at a later time once his beautiful Pat joins him in heaven. So they can celebrate together.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Franklin County Funeral Home.