May 18, 1942 – August 22, 2020 (age 78)

Keith Allen Pierce, 78, passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020, where Keith peacefully returned home with is loving wife beside him.

Keith was born on May 18, 1942 in Evanston, Wyoming and was raised on the family ranch in Hilliard and lived in the area most of his life. His parents were Joseph and Stella Cook Pierce and his siblings include: Chet, Vida Parsons, Bonnie Steed, John, Bill, Ralph, Roger, Don and Russell.

Keith married Waynetta Owens and from that union had Jaunita Delrae (Ed) McHone, Allena Ann (John) Pierce, Chad Allen (Kelli Taylor) Pierce. They later divorced. Keith married Kim Kemp and they had a son together Keith Cody Pierce.

Keith enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time outdoors. He was always a generous man and hard worker and never hesitated to help another in need. Keith is loved and will be deeply missed by his family.

In lieu of flowers please donate to the Alzheimer’s Association as this devastating disease diminished Keith’s last years.

Keith and his family would like to express special thanks to his second family at Beehive home of Perry, Utah. He spent his last 4 ½ years with this dear staff that loved and cared for him. Their efforts were so appreciated, and their loving support provided much comfort to the family. We would also like to thank Tender Care Home Health and Hospice for their excellent care and support in his last days.

Family services will be held at a later date.

