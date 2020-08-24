Logan man sentenced to jail for robbing men at knifepoint

Booking photo for Richard Opoku-Agyemang (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 22-year-old Logan man has been sentenced to four months in jail for robbing several people by knifepoint. Richard Opoku-Agyemang is already in jail after he was arrested again for violating a judge’s order while on pre-trial supervision.

Opoku-Agyemang was sentenced during a virtual hearing in 1st District Court Monday afternoon, appearing by web conference from jail. He previously accepted a plea deal, pleading guilty to attempted robbery, a third-degree felony; and, possession or use of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor.

Opoku-Agyemang was arrested in May after robbing several men with a knife. He forced them to strip to their underwear and then searched through their clothes, stealing a phone and charging bank.

According to Logan City police officers, the victims reported Opoku-Agyemang had an “elk or deer horn” knife. He also stole $50 before fleeing on foot.

During Monday’s sentencing, public defender Mike McGinnis said Opoku-Agyemang had made some poor choices. His client had immigrated to the country and was trying to make a living in Logan.

Cache County Deputy Attorney Griffin Hazzard told the court that Opoku-Agyemang has had multiple previous DUI arrests. The defendant also failed to cooperate with probation officers while on pre-trial supervision.

Opoku-Agyemang spoke briefly and said he was sorry. He told the court he had been selfish but was ready to change.

Judge Angela Fonnesbeck expressed concern with Opoku-Agyemang’s criminal history. She sentenced him to serve 120 days in jail, giving him credit for the 47 days previously served. She also ordered him to complete counseling and treatment.

