Mary Ann Martin Golightly, 80, of Whitney, Idaho passed away surrounded by her family on August 22, 2020.

Mary Ann was born in Gaffney, South Carolina on August 17, 1940 to Manasses Clarence Martin and Annie Ola Whiteside. Mary Ann was the youngest of six children. She was born and raised in Gaffney, South Carolina.

Mary Ann moved to Logan, Utah in 1963 where she met Eldon C. Golightly, her home teacher. They married in the Logan LDS Temple on July 9, 1965. They celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary this past July. Eldon and Mary Ann moved to the family farm in Whitney, Idaho in 1975. Where they raised their children.

Mary Ann is survived by her husband, Eldon Chadwick Golightly. They have seven children, Chad (Shannon) Golightly, Kristi (Stephen) Jorgensen, Karla Jensen, Angie (Greg) Bergholm, Carol (Brandon) Beckstead, Nancy (Corey) Beckstead, Greg Golightly. She was blessed to have 24 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.

Mary Ann is preceded in death by her daughter, Angie Bergholm, a granddaughter, Jessica Pearl Beckstead, her parents, brothers, Gene, Leon, Don, and Kenneth Martin and her sister Mildred Butler.

Mary Ann dedicated her life to making sure her children and grandchildren were always happy and well taken care of. She loved to laugh and tell jokes She loved having all of the family over for dinners. She was a member of the church of Jesus Christ and served in many callings. She loved the gospel and music. She loved to sing and had a beautiful voice. She loved politics, watching FOX news and staying up on current events. Mary Ann will be greatly missed.

She loved her southern roots and southern family. She was famous for her southern fried chicken. She was fortunate to have traveled the world with Eldon. She loved to meet people. It was not uncommon for them to bring someone home they had just met.

