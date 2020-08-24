Robert Eugene Nelson, 88, passed away August 22, 2020 at Maple Springs in Brigham City, Utah.

He was born May 20, 1932 in Broadus, Powder River County, Montana to Gordon Underwood and Marjorie Evangeline (Smith) Nelson.

He married Gloria Marie Brewer on February 9, 1952 in Belle Fourche, South Dakota. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Salt Lake City LDS Temple on May 31, 1956.

Robert graduated from Belle Fourche High School. He worked as a printer for the Daily Post and for the Leader and at Thiokol, where he retired in 1992. After his retirement he worked for Meals on Wheels.

He enjoyed fishing, gardening, and watching the fish in their backyard pond.

He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He loved all his church callings and was a wonderful home teacher. He was a member and officer in the Garland Lions Club.

Robert is survived by his wife Gloria Marie Nelson; daughters Sheila Rae Welch (Craig J. McLean); Sandy (Carlos) Astle, Garland, Utah; and Melanie (Kyle) Rees, West Point, Utah. He has 9 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; his son Allan Dale; and his grandson Gerald Allen Astle.

A viewing will be held Thursday, August 27, 2020 from 1:30 – 2:30pm at Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home, 111 North 100 East, Tremonton, Utah. A funeral service will follow at 3:00pm at the same location.

The funeral service will be live streamed by clicking here.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home.