Since July, Utah’s COVID testing has fallen off dramatically

LOGAN – About a month and half ago daily COVID-19 test results from the Utah Health Department indicated about 7,000 tests were administered daily.

The UDOH Monday report showed just 1,518 tests were conducted since Sunday; it is the lowest number of tests since the second week of April. There were 249 positive cases found in the last 24 hours.

Such numbers make it appear Utah will easily satisfy Gov. Herbert’s goal of pushing the rolling seven-day for positive tests below 400 a day by September 1. With eight days left that average is 350.

The BRHD reported just two new positive cases Monday, both in Cache County.

There have been 2,488 positive tests recorded in the Bear River district with 2,046 in Cache County and 431 in Box Elder County plus 11 in Rich County.

Also, among the total 2,488 positive cases in the Bear River District, 2,163 are described as recovered.

There are still six COVID patients from the district hospitalized, all from Cache County.

There have been 49,364 positive tests in Utah since the outbreak in March. The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 8.9 percent. State Epidemiologist Angela Dunn said the virus will be considered under control when a three percent positivity rate is achieved.

Five more coronavirus deaths were reported since Sunday and there have now been 390 COVID-19 deaths in Utah.

Among the 49,364 positive tests for the disease in Utah since the start of the pandemic, 41,164 (83 percent) are considered recovered.

As of Monday 626,354 Utahns have been tested for the disease since the start of the outbreak.

The latest Idaho update shows 29,853 confirmed COVID-19 cases. There have been 307 COVID deaths in the state with 54 positive tests in Franklin County, 25 positives in Bear Lake County and 18 in Oneida County.