Sterling Blaine Wallentine, age 57, passed away August 22, 2020. In his home Paris, Idaho.

Blaine was born October 25, 1962 in Montpelier, Idaho to Sterling Ray Wallentine and Annette Erickson Wallentine. He was the third of five children.

He attended school in Bear Lake County and graduated from Bear Lake High school. He played football and basketball in school. He enjoyed all sports including lifting weights. He also enjoyed outdoor activities and spending time with his kids and grandkids.

Blaine was blessed with three children, Brandon Wayne, Katie Marie, Casey Jordan.

He is survived by four grandchildren, Remee, Shantilly, Rowdy and Ryklin.

He is also survived by his parents Sterling Ray Wallentine and Annette Erickson Wallentine, four siblings Robert Wallentine, Sonia (Kendall) Ward, Janet (Scott) Nelson, Susan (Ezra) Farmer and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Service will be held Saturday, August 29, 2020 at the Paris Ward Chapel, 109 South Main Street, Paris, Idaho. A viewing will be held prior to the service from 11:00am – 12:00pm for family members and close friends. Service will start at 12:15pm. Burial will be held in Pairs Cemetery, Cemetery Road, Paris, Idaho.

The family expresses their gratitude of many who have shown their kindness and support during these times.

