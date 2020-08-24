Weekend COVID-19 positive tests statewide in the 300s, but fewer people were tested

LOGAN – New coronavirus infections from the weekend stayed under the governor’s daily goal of 400 — 369 Saturday and 301 Sunday — but both days fewer than 3,000 tests were administered.

The state health department reported the rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 349 after the two days of reports. The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests was 8.4 percent. That average has been dropping; it was 9.6 percent at the start of the week.

The BRHD reported 31 new positive cases Saturday (27 in Cache County and four in Box Elder County) plus five Sunday, all in Box Elder County.

There have been 2,486 positive tests recorded in the Bear River district with 2,044 in Cache County and 431 in Box Elder County plus 11 in Rich County.

Also, among the total 2,486 positive cases in the Bear River District, 2,155 are described as recovered.

There are six COVID patients from the district hospitalized, all from Cache County.

Among the 2,486 positive cases of the virus in the Bear River district since the start of the pandemic, 10 percent of them are over 60 years old, 11 percent are under 18 and 79 percent are between 18-60 years of age.

There have been 48,445 positive tests in Utah since the outbreak in March. The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 8.9 percent.

Two more coronavirus deaths were reported during the weekend, two Salt Lake County residents died Saturday, and there have now been 385 COVID-19 deaths in Utah.

Among the 49,115 positive tests for the disease in Utah since the start of the pandemic, 40,831 are considered recovered.

As of Sunday 624,836 Utahns have been tested for the disease since the start of the outbreak.

The latest Idaho update shows 29,853 confirmed COVID-19 cases. There have been 307 COVID deaths in the state with 54 positive tests in Franklin County, 25 positives in Bear Lake County and 18 in Oneida County.