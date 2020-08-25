Idaho lawmakers abandon meeting amid unruly spectators

Written by Keith Ridler - Associated Press
August 25, 2020

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — One person was taken into custody and lawmakers abandoned the room after spectators at a House committee meeting at the Idaho Statehouse became disruptive.

The committee left the room Tuesday as at least a dozen Idaho State Police formed a shield between them and the crowd of more than 100. The committee was about to consider changes to liability laws they say are needed to protect businesses, schools and government agencies from lawsuits by people who get COVID-19.

Those opposed say changes could remove accountability for those entities.

The incident follows another Monday when angry protesters forced their way into the Idaho House gallery that had limited seating because of the virus.

