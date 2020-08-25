Rape trial against Providence man rescheduled again

Booking photo for Wyatt D. Martin (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A new trial date has been set for a 23-year-old Providence man charged with raping three woman in 2017 and 2018. Wyatt D. Martin has been waiting in jail since being arrested 22 months ago.

Martin appeared by web conference during a virtual hearing in 1st District Court Tuesday morning. He was previously charged with two counts of rape, two counts object rape and one count of aggravated kidnapping, all first-degree felonies; along with obstructing justice, a second-degree felony; possession of a firearm by a restricted person, a third-degree felony; and three misdemeanors. The charges are part of three separate cases.

Defense attorney Jeanne Campbell explained how she has continued to meet with prosecutors but have been unable to work out a plea agreement. She continued to request a jury trial after previous trial dates were cancelled, partially due to COVID-19 precautions that limited in court proceedings.

Judge Thomas Willmore noted the Utah Supreme Court had recently approved reopening courtrooms in September. He scheduled the four-day trial to begin Nov. 17.

The trial will involve the first victim, who claimed Martin raped her during a party at his home on Sept. 22, 2018. She said the assault took place in his bedroom, after she had been pressured to drink alcohol by other party goers.

The woman told police how Martin ripped her shirt off and threw her on a bed as she told him “no” and resisted. He allegedly told her to, “Just let it happen.” She also described trying to push the defendant away until he threatened to tie her up with a strap. She explained that she later had to seek medical care at a hospital because of the severity of her injuries after the rape.

Martin has pleaded not guilty to all of the charges, claiming that he was falsely accused. He is being held in the Cache County Jail without bail and could face up to life in prison if convicted.

