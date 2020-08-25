Smithfield man sentenced to jail for stalking Nibley woman

Booking photo for Gregory S. Bartley (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 51-year-old Smithfield man who stalked and harassed a Nibley woman for months has been sentenced to jail. Gregory S. Bartley was ordered to remain behind bars and have no contact with the victim or risk being sent to prison.

Bartley was sentenced during a virtual hearing in 1st District Court Tuesday morning, appearing by web conference from the Cache County Jail. He previously accepted a plea agreement, pleading guilty to two counts of violation of a protective order and one count of stalking, all third-degree felonies; along with two misdemeanors.

Since April, Bartley stalked and harassed the victim, who had filed a protective order against him. He would go to her Nibley home, and call or text her. At one time, he left a letter in her car with a $50 bill. The letter described how he felt like she had been unfaithful and flirted with men on social media.

Bartley also harassed the victim online, replying to her posts on social media. The comments were derogatory in nature.

In July, an off-duty deputy observed Bartley park a vehicle near the victim’s home. He then walked through two backyards to the victim’s property and then left.

During Tuesday’s sentencing, public defender Shannon Demler said there was no excuse for Bartley’s behavior. He told the court how his client had struggled to stay away from the victim after the two had previously had a relationship together.

Bartley said he had made bad decisions, putting his emotions first. He expressed hope to be released from jail and move on with his life.

Judge Thomas Willmore expressed anger with Bartley and his inability to follow court orders. He noted there were five cases pending that would merit a prison sentence.

Judge Willmore sentenced Bartley to 150 days in jail, giving him credit for 70 days previously served. He also issued a permanent criminal stocking injunction and threatened to send the defendant to prison, if his order was violated again.

