The Family Place prepares for annual superhero meet and greet

The Family Place is partnering with McDonald’s to host a meet and greet superheros at the Marvelous Adventure fundraiser on Saturday, September 12.

LOGAN — The Family Place is partnering with McDonald’s to host their annual Marvelous Adventure fundraiser on Saturday, September 12, in the parking lot of Fisher Home Furnishings located at 2125 N. Main.

Families can choose a time that works best for them between 9:30 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. when they purchase their tickets.

“Marvelous Adventure has always been one of our favorite fundraisers,” said Amberlee Burrows, events manager at The Family Place. “The children love meeting with superheroes and getting to act as one themselves by participating in special activities to test their superhero skills.”

This event was created for children and their parents to move together through different superhero scenes and meet the superheroes.

“There will be a dozen superhero scenes in the tour, including Spiderman and Gwen Stacey on top of buildings in Brooklyn, Superman on the streets of Metropolis, Captain Marvel in Space, and more,” she said.

Each child attending will receive a goodie bag that they can enjoy at home with snacks, crafts, and superhero items.

“The children will also have an opportunity to have their photo taken in front of a superhero backdrop,” Burrows said. “The photos will email after the event.”

For everyone to have the best experience possible, they are encouraging everyone to dress like a superhero.

Tickets cost $10 per child and must be purchased by September 10. No tickets will be sold the day of the event. They can be purchased at 20marvelous.givesmart.com.

The Family Place is considered an essential agency and they have stayed open during the pandemic to provide critical support to community members.

Dr. Sheryl Goodey, the Executive Director of The Family Place, said they were doing everything possible to abide by the COVID-19 guidelines to ensure everyone’s safety.

“Because of COVID-19, our Marvelous Adventure looks a little different this year,” Goodey said. “Rather than have everyone attend at once, families will reserve a time for them to go through the tour.”

The event will be held outside and with activities spaced apart. All of the staff and volunteers will be wearing face masks, and will have multiple sanitation stations.

“The Family Place wants this to be a fun activity for children and families while still following social distancing and sanitation recommendations.”

Proceeds from the event will benefit The Family Place, a non-profit family support center with locations in Logan, Hyrum, and Smithfield, Utah. The mission of The Family Place is to protect children and strengthen families. Their integral services include the Starfish Children’s Shelter, emergency and scheduled child care in their Kid’s Place, counseling, educational workshops, and trauma interventions.

Last year, The Family Place served over 20,000 individuals. For more information on Marvelous Adventure or The Family Place, please contact The Family Place at (435) 752-8880.