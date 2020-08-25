February 5, 1925 – August 17, 2020 (age 95)

Thelda Larsen (Covington) Fife, our mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend, left this life peacefully in her sleep on August 17, 2020, at her daughter’s home in Cameron Park, California.

Thelda was born on February 5, 1925, in Logan, Utah, to John A. and Ethel Clark Larsen. She had two sisters, Lois and Verna, and one brother, John E. (Sonny). She grew up in Logan and attended Logan city schools.

At the age of 4, she started dance lessons. This soon became something she really loved, and she continued to take dance lessons from Movita Cardon for 16 years. One of her favorite people to dance with was her best friend Venice.

Thelda attended Logan High School and would reminisce on filling out dance cards at the school dances and being the sweetheart of the Sweethearts Ball. She graduated from Logan High in 1943. She would often recall the events of her graduation day, which initially began as a celebratory day together, but soon turned melancholic when all of the young men in her graduating class were drafted into World War II.

After high school, Thelda served in the Spanish American Mission from September 1946 – October 1948. She attended Utah State University and was also once the Dream Girl of Delta Phi.

Thelda married Ross L. Covington on June 2, 1949, in the Logan LDS temple. They lived in Logan for most of their marriage. They were married for 48 years and had 5 children, 17 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild.

She and Ross owned a nursery where Thelda loved making flower arrangements. She also worked at the USU Bookstore, Smithfield Implement, and Greek Gardens. She was involved with a book club, dinner club, and a cousin’s club where she was able to make binders full of genealogy.

After the death of Ross in February 1997, Thelda married Marlin A. Fife in July 2001 in the San Diego LDS temple. Marlin was a former classmate from Logan High that had always admired Thelda during their school years. When he moved back to Cache Valley, he looked her up right away. They were married for nearly 15 years.

Thelda held many callings in the LDS church including working in the primary, Stake Young Women’s President, Stake Relief Society Presidency, working in the Logan temple laundry with her sister Verna and, later, as an ordinance worker with Marlin.

Thelda was a friend to all and will be greatly missed by so many. She always supported others and would lend a helping hand whenever she could – even at 90 years old she would take all of the neighbors garbage cans to the road in their little retirement neighborhood.

Thelda is survived by her children Kirk (Saskia), Cape Town, South Africa; Christine (Duffy) Dyer, Park City, Utah; Rachelle (Kenneth) Axtell, Smithfield, Utah; and Diane (Bob) Romero, Cameron Park, California. She is also survived by 17 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her husband Ross, husband Marlin, son Lynn, her parents, sisters, and brother.

A viewing and graveside service will be held at the Logan City Cemetery, 1000 North 1200 East, Logan, Utah on Saturday, on August 29, 2020. The viewing will start at 10:30am and the service will follow at 11:00am.

Funeral arrangements under the direction of Sunset Valley Mortuary.