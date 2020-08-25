With 403 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, the 7-day average is 370 a day

LOGAN – The Utah Health Department’s Tuesday report of 403 new coronavirus cases, with 4,245 Utahns tested the last 24 hours, leaves the seven-day average for positive tests at 370 per day.

At the same time the Bear River Health Department reported 11 new positive cases Tuesday, eight in Cache County and three in Box Elder County.

There have been 2,499 positive tests recorded in the Bear River district with 2,054 in Cache County and 434 in Box Elder County plus 11 in Rich County.

Also, among the total 2,499 positive cases in the Bear River District, 2,189 are described as recovered.

There are three COVID patients from the district hospitalized, all from Cache County.

There have been 49,767 positive tests in Utah since the outbreak in March.

The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 9.3 percent.

Seven more coronavirus deaths were reported since Monday and there have now been 397 COVID-19 deaths in Utah.

Among the 49,767 positive tests for the disease in Utah since the start of the pandemic, 41,529 are considered recovered.

As of Tuesday 630,599 Utahns have been tested for the disease since the start of the outbreak.

The latest Idaho update shows 30,070 confirmed COVID-19 cases. There have been 314 COVID deaths in the state with 54 positive tests in Franklin County, 27 positives in Bear Lake County and 18 in Oneida County.