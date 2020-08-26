Annette Hansen, 84, passed away August 24, 2020 at home surrounded by loving family and friends.

She was born August 10, 1936 to Louis and Elsie Hillier in Geneva, Idaho. She was the fourth of ten children.

Annette married Darrell Hansen on August 27, 1954 in Elko, Nevada. They were later sealed along with their four children in the Logan Temple.

She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and served in callings from Nursery Leader to Relief Society President.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband of 65 years, and two sons, Ricky Hansen and Lon Hansen. She started her marriage in the Ogden, Utah area where they not only raised a family but also “raised” houses. They ended up building 6 houses that they called home, one after the other.

She is survived by one son Randy Hansen (Danette), one daughter Jackie Hansen, two daughters-in-law Sharon Hansen and Marie Hansen, 10 grandchildren, and 25 great-grandchildren with one more on the way.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 29, 2020 at the Geneva LDS Ward Chapel at 11:00am. A viewing will be held from 10:00 – 10:45am prior to services.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Matthews Mortuary.