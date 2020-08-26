County Council salutes retiring Clerk Jill Zollinger

Retiring Cache County Clerk/Auditor Zill Zollinger was praised by members of the Cache County Council on Tuesday for her 31 years of service to local residents.

LOGAN – Members of the Cache County Council offered a heartfelt salute to retiring County Clerk/Auditor Jill Zollinger on Tuesday evening.

Council chair Karl B. Ward praised Zollinger’s 31 years of service to Cache County, where she was “a voice of reason and good judgment.”

“Thank you and all the best to you and your family,” Ward added. “We’ve had a lot of wonderful years together.”

Zollinger is scheduled to leave the County Clerk’s office on Aug. 31. She announced her intent to abruptly retire on Aug. 20, saying that “the time was right for me and my family.”

Council member Gordon A. Zilles said that Zollinger will be sorely missed by county officials because she had been recognized for years as one of the best county clerks in the state.

“You really deserved that,” Zilles emphasized.

Council member Barbara Y. Tidwell said Zollinger will also be missed by county residents, even though most people don’t realize or appreciate the amount of personal commitment required to perform the county clerk’s job.

“But we do!” Tidwell added.

Zollinger has been associated with the County Clerk’s office since 1989, first as a staff member before being elected its head in 2000. She said that issuing an average of 1500 marriage licenses annually was one of the most pleasant parts of the job.

But her most important role was overseeing balloting in local, state and general elections.

“Despite all the changes that we’ve had in election procedures over the years,” said County Executive Craig W. Buttars, “your staff has handled them without a single hiccough. I’ve never had a moment’s doubt that our election results were anything other than honest and true.”

Council member Paul R. Borup quickly seconded that observation.

“I’m a big fan of in-person voting,” Borup admitted. “But, having been involved in the canvass process here, I have full confidence that the handling of mail-in ballots under Jill’s supervision has always been top-notch.”

Since Zollinger’s term of office will not expire until 2022, a special election will be held within the local Republican Party to determine whose name will be submitted to the County Council to serve as interim clerk for the next two years.