Dora Reyna, 52, passed away Friday, August 21, 2020 in her home.

Dora was born March 8, 1968 to mother DiAnn Lou Corsi and father Manual Reyna.

She grew up in the Ogden area and attended school in the Ogden area.

Dora later made Brigham City her home and where she raised her two sons, Shawn and Justin.

She worked at Pioneer Care Center in Brigham City for close to 20 years.

She enjoyed all kinds of crafts, cross-stitching and macrame knotting. She loved watching movies and collected all kinds of knick-knacks.

However, her true love was for grandchildren and her sons. Dora loved her family.

Surviving are her sons; Shawn Heath, Justin Reyna and Dustin McBee; grandchildren; Dani Lynn, Perry, Easton and Aneika; siblings; Dan Wright, Rayejean Burris, Robin Connick and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Preceded in death by her mother DiAnn, grandmother Barbara, sister Sabra, aunts Irene and Geraldine.

Funeral services will be Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 1:00pm at Myers Mortuary Chapel, 205 South 100 East, Brigham City, Utah. A viewing will be Saturday, August 29, 2020 from 12:00 noon – 12:40pm at the Mortuary. Interment will be in the Brigham City Cemetery.

Due to COVID-19 the family encourages masks to be worn please bring one with you and to follow social distancing.

Those wishing to view the service can do so by a live stream by clicking here, scroll to the bottom of the obituary page that will start at the time of service.

Donations and flowers can be made at Myers Mortuary to help with expenses.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Myers Mortuary.