Janice Ruth Mower Frandsen, 85, was called to serve on the other side of the veil on Monday, August 24, 2020. She passed away at home, doing her “Monday tasks”…a tiny little giant of a human being.

Janice was born on May 30, 1935, to Clarence Mower and Leona Christina Clark, in Spring Canyon, Utah. She was the next to last child, born into a big, happy family.

She attended elementary and junior high schools in Springville, Utah. She attended Juab High School in Nephi, Utah, and was a bright, intelligent student. She was proud to say she was a spunky, little cheerleader. Janice had many untapped talents, including music…she had the voice of an angel. She excelled in drama, and other academic and creative interests. She was invited by local community groups to share her vocal and creative talents. She later worked hard for and earned her GED, which gave her great pleasure and a sense of completion.

While in high school, Janice met Gary Frandsen, soon to be her beloved sweetheart. They had a whirlwind romance, and were married on August 2, 1952 (68 years!). In October, 1994, they were sealed for time and eternity in the Logan LDS Temple. They have six children, and are the proud grandparents of 23 grandchildren and 46 great-grandchildren. Mom was, and continues to be our greatest fan and advocate!

Janice was a devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, who, above all, loves our Savior, Jesus Christ. She fulfilled many callings, which included Primary Presidency member and teacher, Young Women’s Presidency member and teacher, Relief Society Presidency member, minister, and teacher, and, probably her most cherished and fulfilling calling, Gospel Doctrine teacher. She was a talented teacher and mentor.

Janice was preceded in death by her parents, by an infant brother, and by her brothers Bill, Don, and Gene. She was also preceded in death by her sisters Neatha, LaRue, Beth, and Connie.

Janice is survived by her beloved husband, Gary, her children, Kristy (Byron) Liljenquist, Katy (Floyd) Powell, Garaleen (James Glen) Parks, Jan (Chubb) Munns, Bill, Bobbi (Jason) McGraw. and by her grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her baby sister, Dianne Shumway.

A viewing will be held on Sunday, August 30, 2020, at Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home, 111 North 100 East, Tremonton, Utah, from 4:00 – 6:00pm.

There will be a viewing and celebratory memorial service on Monday, August 31, 2020, at the Curlew Valley Ward Meetinghouse, 75 North 100 East, Snowville, Utah. Viewing time: 10:00 – 11:30am. The memorial funeral service will follow from 12:00 noon – 1:30pm.

The family wishes to offer love and thanks to the many cherished family and friends who have cared for and loved Janice through the years, but especially during the last 2 years. We recognize and are deeply grateful for the community family that have loved and nurtured both Janice and Gary, our wonderful parents. We love and appreciate you, and hold you in our hearts.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home.