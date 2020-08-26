February 10, 1961 – August 17, 2020 (age 59)



Jill Parker tragically passed away due to complications following surgery on Monday, August 17, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her parents, David and Wyoma Parker, and her older sister Laura Jo McKamey. She is survived by her sons Brian (Megan) Cook and Matthew (Steffany) Cook, and siblings Bruce Parker, Rebecca Wheeler, and Shaula Holt.

Jill was born February 10, 1961 in Logan, Utah and grew up in Providence and Bountiful, Utah. She graduated from Viewmont High School and her beloved Utah State University, with a Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in Elementary Education.

Jill was a loving mother and friend. She loved to serve others wherever possible and served faithfully in many church callings within the Relief Society, Young Women’s, and Primary. Her care for others was shown in many ways, not only through her church callings. She was constantly concerned with the trials of those around her and was always looking for ways to serve. She will always be remembered for her unique personality that looked for the fun side of life and cheered up those around her with her wonderful sense of humor.

Jill loved to garden and kept her yard in immaculate condition. She always said that she was a farm girl at heart and loved to help things grow. She also enjoyed traveling and visited many places around the world throughout her life. She absolutely loved Aggie football and held season tickets for many years, attending nearly every game, rain or shine.

Jill was deeply committed to her students and loved teaching middle-school science. She continually sought new and better ways of presenting the often-confusing concepts of science. She had a way of committing herself to a project or goal and pursuing it with a single-mindedness that refused to let anything get in her way.

Above all, Jill has deep love for her Savior and her sons. Her sons were the light of her life and she was tremendously proud of their accomplishments.

The family would like to extend sincere gratitude to the nurses who cared for our dear mother as she fought an incredibly difficult battle.

A public viewing will be held at Russon Mortuary, 295 North Main, Bountiful, Utah from 9:30 – 10:30am on Saturday, August 29, 2020. A private service for the family will be held immediately following. Services can be viewed via the Russon Brothers Mortuary Facebook Page. Interment at the Providence City Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations be made on her behalf to the LDS Missionary Fund https://philanthropies.churchofjesuschrist.org/missionary

