May 28, 1928 ~ August 24, 2020 (age 92)



John E. “Jim” Richardson, Jr., 92, passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020 in Ogden, Utah.

He was born on May 28, 1928 in Riverhead, New York, the son of John E. and Hope Neefus Richardson. Jim attended schools at Oak Ridge, Tennessee, University of Tennessee and Weber College.

He served his country in the US Army Air Corps with an honorable discharge.

Jim married F. Genile Lacey, on August 31, 1956; leaving seven days before their 64th Anniversary. They had two children, Tara Lee Chapman of Roy, Utah and Kyle Richardson of Logan, Utah.

He loved his country and was one of it’s greatest patriots. He had the privilege of going to Washington, DC with his son Kyle on the Utah Honor Flight. He was a member of the United States Coast Guard Auxiliary having served as the Flotilla Commander, teaching boating and safety and patrolling Lake Powell. Jim was also a member of the American Legion Post #9.

He retired from Hill Air Force Base as a Missile Safety Specialist with 38 years of service. After retirement he was employed by TRW, Newgate Mall Security, and IRS Security.

Jim is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

His most enjoyable days were spent at Pineview, Bear Lake, and Lake Powell as Captain on “Sandpiper” with family and friends.

Jim is survived by his wife, Genile; children, Tara and Kyle (Diana); and three grandchildren, Coulter (Kirsten) Creager, Makenzie (Sam) Stewart, and Easton (Morgan) Richardson; and five great-grandchildren, Ethan, Rylie, Owen and Addisyn Creager; and Marlee Stewart. He was preceded in death by his parents, in-laws Maggie and Rollon Lacey; and son-in-law Steve Chapman.

Graveside services will be held on Monday, August 31, 2020, where military honors will be accorded at Lindquist’s Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd., Ogden, Utah.

Jim loved dining out so in lieu of flowers, please take a loved one out for dinner in his honor.

The family would like to thank all of the nurses, CNA’s and staff at George E. Wahlen Veterans Home for the great care they gave him. Also a thank you to our good neighbors and sister-in-law, Wanda Maero, for all their support during this difficult time. We would also like to recognize Carl M. Clark for the many years of friendship that he and Jim had.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Lindquist Mortuary.