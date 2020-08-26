December 8, 1986 – August 22, 2020 (age 33)

Jonathan Charles Dunn, the son of Ronald L. and the late Kim Duncan Dunn passed away at the Utah Valley Medical Center on August 22, 2020 following an accident.

Jonathan was born on December 8, 1986, in Salt Lake City. He is survived by his sisters Katherine Bronwyn (Ben) Blakeley and Sara Elizabeth (Travis) Lisonbee, his father and step-mother Marcia Darlene Seeling Dunn, his uncles and aunts Ruel Michael (Kitty) Dunn, Steven E. Dunn, Robert Gary (Jana) Dunn, Debra Jean (Dane) Allred, and Charles Shane (Andrea) Duncan, and PaPa Norbert Mellier Seeling.

Jonathan is also survived by step-brothers Dustin (Janeth) Mower, Morgan (Amy) Mower, Collin (Shar) Mower, and Jordan Mower, twelve nieces and nephews, and ten cousins. He was preceded in death by his mother, aunt Allison Gates Dunn, uncle David Paul Dunn, grandparents Leslie Smith Jr. and Marion Eskensen Dunn and Charles Homer and Adele Murdock Duncan, cousins David Leslie Dunn, Steven Jonathan Dunn, and Nathan Gary Dunn, and Grammie Jacqueline Brumfield Seeling.

Jon’s family would like to thank all the many, many people who taught, aided, cared for, and supported him during his too brief life. Thanks go out especially to the teachers, administration, and staff at Knowlton and Monte Vista Elementary Schools in Farmington, Utah, the early intervention program at Davis High School, and Woods Cross High School, the terrific people at the Hidden Hollow Care Center, and especially the fine, professional, and caring people at Medallion Manor (Provo), and the paramedics, doctors and nursing staffs in the emergency department and ninth floor at the Utah Valley Medical Center who cared for him and his loved ones during his last hours.

Jonathan was adopted. He and his birth mother were featured in a local television series called Dana’s Decision that aired shortly after he was born. It was a beautiful piece about a single teenaged mother who selflessly gave up her baby to a childless couple. What it didn’t disclose was that Jonathan’s brain and body were profoundly damaged by his birth mother’s substance abuse. He was born addicted and underweight and struggled during his entire life because of this. But what could never be taken from him was his sweetness, his kindness, his sense of humor, and his love of learning and of play. He had an especial love of the Disney Princesses (especially Ariel and Belle), though Hermione Granger became a later favorite because of the scene of her descending the stairs in her prom dress. Jon loved music, dancing, and singing, and could memorize a Disney song on first hearing. He also loved coloring, doing puzzles, poems, movies, and reading … and going to Aggie football games with his father. He enjoyed spending and earning his own walking around money, running a shredder, filling bags and mailers, and the like at work centers in Utah County, most recently at Central Utah Enterprises.

He will be greatly and sorely missed.

He will be interred at the Brigham City Cemetery, 300 South 300 East, Brigham City, Utah after a brief graveside service on Friday, August 28, 2020 at 2:30pm.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Russon Mortuary.