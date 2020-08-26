Larry Smith named new USU VP for statewide campuses

Laurens “Larry” Smith has been named as vice president for Statewide Campuses at Utah State University. Photo courtesy of Utah State University.

LOGAN – He had been a member of the Utah State University central administration since 2003 when school president Noelle Cockett called on Laurens “Larry” H. Smith to become Vice President for statewide campuses.

Smith said USU’s statewide campus system consists of nine campuses and 20 educational centers.

“It’s the responsibility of my office, and that of my executive staff,” Smith explained, “to really address every facet of campus operations and we do much of that in partnership, in close collaboration with virtually every major office at Utah State University.”

He said other than USU-Eastern, two-thirds of USU’s statewide campus student enrollment is over the age of 25.

“These so called post-traditional students, they may be working full-time, working daytime jobs. So the statewide campuses are very, very good at offering courses after five o’clock, into the evenings.”

President Cockett said she made the decision to appoint Smith after surveying university administrators and Smith’s direct reports.

He served as the interim Vice President for Statewide Campuses since May, 2019.