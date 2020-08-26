Leo William Gessel, 92, passed away August 25, 2020 at his home in Logan, Utah.

He was born December 30, 1927 in Hyde Park, Utah the son of William and Eva Mary Jensen Gessel.

He married Margaret Marie Lund on August 2, 1951. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Logan Utah Temple.

He was a paratrooper during World War II in Japan. He was a carpenter by trade working at Hill Air Force Base for many years. He loved to fish and go hunting with his cousin, LaVell. He enjoyed camping, rock hounding and cutting and polishing stones (Lapidary). He loved to travel with Margaret and he also loved family Christmas parties.

He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and he sure loved his ministering brothers. He was always willing to serve his family and those around him. He loved his grandchildren very much.

He is survived by his wife, Margaret Gessel of Logan, Utah; by three daughters and two sons, Cindy (Max) Nielson of Preston, Idaho; Chris (Bill) Scott of Logan, Utah; Mary (Earl) Roberts of Preston, Idaho; Willie (Jodee) Gessel of Smithfield, Utah; Brian (Patty) Gessel of Preston, Idaho; by 25 grandchildren, 45 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild and by a sister, Arlynn Haddock of Providence, Utah. He was preceded in death by a sister, Thelma Akley.

Military rites and graveside dedication services will be held on Friday, August 28, 2020 at 11:00am in the Franklin Idaho Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Webb Funeral Home.