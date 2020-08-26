Logan man avoids prison by completing sex-offender treatment

Booking photo for Aaron Robison (Courtesy: Cache County Jail).

LOGAN — A 33-year-old man, who previously pleaded guilty to molesting four young girls, has been spared a prison sentence after successfully completing sex-offender therapy in Idaho. Aaron R. Robison will instead be placed on probation and the national sex-offender registry.

Robison was sentenced during a virtual hearing in 1st District Court Tuesday afternoon, appearing by web conference with his attorney. He previously pleaded guilty to two counts of forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony; and, two counts of sexual battery, both modified to class A misdemeanors.

Defense attorney Wayne Caldwell told the court, Robison had completed the rider treatment program in Idaho, where he had pleaded guilty to a similar charge. The in-patient program offers treatment as an alternative to prison.

Caldwell explained how Robison excelled in the program. He said, hopefully the treatment will give his client the tools to turn over a new leaf in his life.

Ten years ago, Robison sexually assaulted two teenage girls when he was approximately 23-years-old. Earlier, he molested two girls while he was also a juvenile at the time. All of the victims were acquaintances of the defendant.

The cases had been delayed while attorneys had Robison, a former military service member, complete a psycho-sexual evaluation. The report was held up while attorneys worked with federal government officials to pay for the evaluation.

During Tuesday’s sentencing, Robison thanked the court for allowing him to seek therapy instead of incarceration. He also apologized to the victims for his “wrongdoings and actions.”

None of the victim’s participated in the sentencing hearing.

Robison said, “I want to prove to people that I can follow the rules.”

Judge Thomas Willmore said he had reviewed letters from the victims and admired their courage and understood that they have gone through a lot.

Robison was ordered to be placed on probation and continue with sex-offender treatment. He was also prohibited from having any contact with children or access to pornography.

