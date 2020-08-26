Man taken into custody after alleged stabbing in Millville Canyon

Booking photo for Ronald Nalepa (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

MILLVILLE — Deputies are investigating a stabbing that occurred at a transient camp in Millville Canyon. The incident was reported just before 5 a.m. Wednesday morning.

According to emergency radio traffic, 911 dispatch operators received a call about the stabbing by an individual, who had driven the alleged victim out of the canyon to a Nibley convenience store. The caller reported the victim was bleeding badly from multiple stab wounds.

Cache County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Matt Bilodeau identified the victim as Jesse Kaufman. The 31-year-old Salt Lake City man had a significant stab wound to the arm.

Police and paramedics responded to the convenience store. They treated Kaufman and transported him to Logan Regional Hospital, where he was later flown by air-ambulance to Intermountain Medical Center in Murray.

The 911 caller told dispatch operators the alleged suspect fled the scene in a red Dodge truck. They had followed the suspect vehicle to Nibley.

Minutes later, a Utah Highway Patrol trooper located a truck matching the suspect’s description, travelling northbound on US-89/91. The truck continued into Logan and refused to stop when the trooper activated his lights and siren.

Law enforcement continued to chase the vehicle until the suspect pulled over near 171 W. 100 N. The driver, Ronald Nalepa, was taken into custody without incident by Logan City police officers.

Nalepa, a 39-year-old man from Logan, was questioned by investigators and later arrested. He is being held in the Cache County Jail on suspicion of felony aggravated assault, driving under the influence, failing to stop at the command of law enforcement and other offenses.

