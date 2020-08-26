August 22, 1927 – August 21, 2020 (age 92)

Wayne Roundy Cardon was born on August 22, 1927 the youngest of seven children of Hyrum and Isabelle Cardon. He was born at home and raised on a dairy farm in Benson, Utah.

He rode his pony to school in snow, uphill both ways to a two-room schoolhouse about a mile from his home. He had an overachieving attitude and graduated with honors from North Cache High School at the age of 15. At 16 years of age he attended USU and played his trumpet in a big band for dances and events.

He served a 2.5 year mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Uruguay and Paraguay.

He served his country in the Korean conflict. On leave he met the love of his life, Sharlene Fullmer at a mission report of a mutual friend. They were married on December 14, 1951 in the Logan Temple.

They made their home in Benson Utah, next to the home where he was born. Wayne returned to USU each winter quarter and received his bachelor’s degree in 1964 with a dual major in Spanish and Agronomy while running a dairy farm and raising a family of 8 children.

He served in many positions in the church and served a Spanish speaking mission with Sharlene in Corpus Christi, Texas. Since Sharlene learned her Spanish lessons so well they were called to another Spanish speaking mission in Fresno, California, where she participated actively in lessons, nodding fluently.

He passed away on August 21, 2020. He was 92 years and 364 days old.

Wayne and Sharlene are the proud parents of 8 bright and wonderful children. John and Debbie Cardon (Price, Utah), Naomi (with God in Heaven) and Dave Stamm (Smithfield, Utah), Paul and Kate Cardon (Benson, Utah), Mary Theurer (Palmdale, California), Anna and Verl McCleve (Snowflake, Arizona), David Cardon (with God in Heaven), Sam and Vicki Cardon (North Logan, Utah), Matt and Lisa Cardon (Idaho Falls, Idaho). They have 35 grandchildren and 48 great-grandchildren.

Viewing will be held at the Nelson Funeral Home, 162 East 400 North, Logan, Utah on Thursday evening, August 27, 2020 from 6:00 – 8:00pm and 11:30am – 12:30pm on Friday, August 28, 2020 at the Benson Ward Chapel. Funeral at 1:00pm Benson Ward Chapel. Masks are encouraged.



https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88527897651?pwd=UWJwd2FoMm05REozaFUrNUk1bzJZQT09 The funeral service will be streamed on ZOOM at the following link: