Idaho weighs whether to adopt new CDC testing guidelines

Written by Rebecca Boone - Associated Press
August 27, 2020
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho’s public health officials are trying to decide whether they’ll officially adopt new CDC guidelines that no longer recommend coronavirus testing for people who have had close contact with infected people.

The CDC guidelines have drawn widespread criticism from scientists who say it runs counter to what is necessary to control the pandemic. It comes at a time when Idaho is at a particularly critical juncture, with many kids starting classes across the state.

Idaho Department of Health and Welfare spokeswoman Niki Forbing-Orr says the department became aware of the new guidelines Tuesday and that officials are discussing whether to adopt them.

