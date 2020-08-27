Logan City fire fighter headed to help Hurricane Laura survivors

Logan City Fire Captain Bryan Davies (Courtesy: Logan City Fire Department)

LOGAN — A Logan City fire fighter is on his way to Louisiana to help people trapped in the path of Hurricane Laura. Captain Bryan Davies is one of 80 members of the Unified Fire Authority’s Utah Task Force 1 that has been deployed.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) asked the Utah crew to go as one of 28 urban search and rescue teams.

Along with firefighters, Utah Task Force 1 is made up of civilian volunteers who can help with medical issues and engineering.

This isn’t the first time Davies has been sent into a natural disaster. He was previously deployed to help citizens after Hurricanes Katrina and Harvey. He also deployed to Colorado for a really large mud slide in 2013.

The Logan City Fire Department said Davies serves as a Rescue Specialist for the Task Force and the team lead for Logan’s Technical Rescue Division.

