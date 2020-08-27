UDOH reports 383 new COVID-19 cases; 12 positives in Bear River Health District

LOGAN – There were 383 new COVID-19 positive cases reported Thursday by the Utah Health Department, which keeps the rolling seven-day average under Gov. Herbert’s target of 400 a day by Sept. 1.

During the 24-hour period when those new positive were found, 5,432 people were tested across the state.

Bear River Health Department’s Thursday report included 12 new positive cases, 10 in Cache County and two in Box Elder County.

There have been 2,527 positive tests recorded in the Bear River district with 2,078 in Cache County and 438 in Box Elder County and 11 in Rich County.

Also, among the total 2,527 positive cases in the Bear River District, 2,234 are described as recovered.

There are still three COVID patients from the district hospitalized, all from Cache County.

The number of positive tests in Utah since the outbreak in March grew to 50,557 on Thursday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is now 366 per day and the seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 8.7 percent.

Two more coronavirus deaths were reported since Wednesday and there have now been 403 COVID-19 deaths in Utah.

Among the 50,557 positive tests for the disease in Utah since the start of the pandemic, 42,512 are considered recovered.

As of Thursday 642,761 Utahns have been tested for the disease since the start of the outbreak.

The latest Idaho update shows 30,780 confirmed COVID-19 cases. There have been 337 COVID deaths in the state with 54 positive tests in Franklin County, 30 positives in Bear Lake County and 20 in Oneida County.