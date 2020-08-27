William Eugene Bolden V, of Ogden, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 35 on August 24, 2020, surrounded by the love of his family.

He was born on September 20, 1984 in Logan, Utah to William “Bill” Bolden IV, and Julia (Maes) Bolden. He grew up in Logan and spent his teenage years in Dixon, New Mexico, where he lettered in high school sports.

After returning to Utah, he met the love of his life, Jessica Szilagyi, and together they had two beautiful daughters, Jazella Carolyn (9), and Avianna Ruth (4).

Will worked as a Scaffold foreman and had a passion for football. He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan and played on the semi-pro football teams “Da Bears” in Logan, and the “Revolution” in Ogden, where he won 10 championship rings and made many lifelong friends. He considered his friends to be family and loved to gather for Sunday football games and other events.

“Big Will” was the life of the party and was always making people laugh with his silliness. He had a heart of pure Gold and was often described as a giant teddy bear.

He loved deeply and always made sure everyone knew just how much they mattered to him, never letting us say goodbye without a big bear hug and saying ‘I love you.’ His smile, warmth, and genuine kindness had a positive impact on everyone who had the incredible pleasure of knowing him. He was loved by so many and will be greatly missed, but we take comfort in knowing that his light will continue to shine through his two precious daughters whom he adored.

Will is survived by his true love, Jessica Szilagyi; their daughters, Jazella and Avianna; and a son, Jackson, whom he desperately wanted to be a part of his life. He is also survived by his parents: William “Bill” Bolden IV and Julia (Maes) Bolden, both of Logan, Utah; and his siblings: Deus (Erin) Maes, of Logan, Utah; Myamaria (Peter) Shields, of Spring Hill, Florida; Myrrhaya Bolden, of Cleves, Ohio; and Julian Bolden, of Logan, Utah. He also leaves behind his uncle, Charles “CJ” Thompson, of Maryland, who gave William the nickname “Bam Bam” as a young child; Tios Miguel and Anna Ruth (Maes) Espinoza, of Alabama; and nieces and nephews: Marcus, Amaya, and Quincy Maes; Amariya, Makaya, Lisiya, Owen, and Kyson Shields; Addison and Zianna Humphries; and Malakai Bolden. William will leave a void in the hearts of many cousins and other relatives & friends, all of whom love him dearly.

William was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Robert and Susanna Maes, of Dixon, New Mexico; his paternal grandmother, Elizabeth Thompson, of Washington, DC; and his uncle Daniel Maes, of Dixon, New Mexico.

Services are under the direction of Myers Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd, Ogden, Utah. There will be a viewing held on Friday, August 28, 2020 from 6:00 – 8:00pm, and another viewing on Saturday, August 29, 2020 from 11:30am – 12:40pm, followed by the funeral services at 1:00pm, with graveside services immediately following. The procession will travel from Myers Mortuary to Lindquist Memorial Gardens located at 1718 Combe Road, Ogden, Utah.

Please come as you are or wearing your Steelers fan gear to help us send off our beloved William with an abundance of love.

A link for an online live streaming of the funeral service, will begin a few minutes before 1:00pm by clicking here. Scroll to the bottom of the page. It can also be viewed on Facebook by clicking on the link and scrolling to the post section of the page at 1:00pm. www.facebook.com/myersmortuary

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Myers Mortuary.