Gloria Grant Perry

December 20, 1935 ~ August 25, 2020 (age 84)



Gloria Perry passed away August 25, 2020 peacefully surrounded by family after a short illness.

Gloria was born December 20, 1935 in Trenton, Utah to H. Melvin and Ethellen Johnson Grant.

She was the second of six children, Jenele Garrett, North Ogden, Utah; Howard (Karen) Grant, Syracuse, Utah; Helen (Charles) Potter, Marjorie (DeJay) Federico, North Logan, Utah; Mark (Lorene) Grant, Washington, Utah.

She graduated from North Cache High School.

Married Morris J. Hill in 1956; Morris passed away 1978. They had three children, Bradley (Beverly) Hill, Melanie (David) Hill, and Sandra Hill.

Gloria married Bruno Perry in 1981. They had no children. He has a daughter, Cathy.

Growing up in Trenton, Gloria worked on the family farm, the Bluebird Restaurant in Logan, the IRS and Deseret Industries. She volunteered at the Weber County Library and taught Primary. For many years she was an Extraction Missionary for the LDS Church. A job she loved and was very good at. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

She loved to shop Ross’s, the mall on Tuesdays, then lunch with a friend. She had fun.

Loved to go to church, a date night dinner and movie, and Sunday afternoon car rides. She was a wonderful cook and housekeeper. The grandchildren loved her hamburger soup. Occasionally she would sip a Coke and now and then a go to a car show with her husband.

She is survived by her husband, Bruno Perry; son, Bradley Hill; and daughters, Melanie Hill and Sandra Hill. She has six grandchildren with one deceased, and seven great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at 11:00am at Lindquist’s Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd., Ogden, Utah. Friends may visit with family on Monday, August 31, 2020 from 6:00 – 8:00pm and Tuesday from 9:30 to 10:30am at the mortuary. Interment, Lindquist’s Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd., Ogden, Utah.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Lindquist Mortuary.