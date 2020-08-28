Police arrest couple suspected of breaking into storage shed

Written by Will Feelright
August 28, 2020
Booking photos for Brady Young, left, and Tenielle Jorgensen, right (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — Police have arrested a couple suspected of burglarizing a storage shed. Brady Young, 38, and Tenielle Jorgensen, 27, were booked Wednesday afternoon into the Cache County Jail.

Logan City Police Assistant Chief Jeff Simmons said officers were called to a storage shed near 800 W. 200 S. on report of two people allegedly breaking into one of the units. When they arrived on scene, they were surprised to find Young and Jorgensen still there, parked inside a vehicle.

Officers questioned the suspects and later took them into custody.

Jail booking records show Young and Jorgensen were both booked on multiple offences, including burglary, theft and possession of burglary tools.

Simmons said it appears the suspects only broke into one of the units. Their investigation is still open.

Young and Jorgensen are expected to be arraigned on formal charges next week.

2 Comments

  • KA August 28, 2020 at 10:26 am Reply

    That’s methed up.

    • AKH August 28, 2020 at 11:42 am Reply

      My thoughts exactly 😆

