March 20, 1953 – August 25, 2020 – (age 67)

Vonda Jean Kunz McGill was born March 20, 1953, in Montpelier, Idaho, to Arlo and Idell Kunz. She passed away August 25, 2020, in Salt Lake City.

Jean was raised in Bern, Idaho, in a loving, tight-knit, and lively home as the oldest of seven children. She attended school in Bern and Montpelier, graduating from Bear Lake High School in 1971. She graduated from LDS Business College in Salt Lake City.

While in Salt Lake she met the love of her life, Alan Neil McGill. They were married April 12, 1974, in Salt Lake, and sealed in the Salt Lake Temple in April 1975. Together they raised five children and now have 11 grandchildren. Jean’s favorite place to be was wherever her family was. She always took time to be present for her family in any capacity they needed. She was a supportive and loving wife to Neil, a caring advocate for her father, a best friend and confidante to her siblings, a second mom to her many nieces and nephews, a loving advisor and supporter to her children and their spouses, and the most attentive and loving Nana to her grandchildren. Her goodness and generosity are beyond measure. Her example of unconditional love is her legacy.

Jean was preceded in death by her daughter, Amanda Idell McGill; her mother Idell King Kunz; Neil’s parents, Angus and Doris Brooks McGill; her sister and brother-in-law, Brent and Kristine McGill Hansen; and a niece, Briney Kebschull.

She is survived by her husband, Alan Neil McGill; her children: Daren (Analee), Melissa (Stephen) Kesler, Nicholas (Jon), Matthew (Dana); her grandchildren; her father, Arlo Kunz; her siblings: Delene (Sid) Small, Cindy Lyman, LaRae (Scott) Wright, Jackie (Nick) Plummer, Rick (Brandi) Kunz, and MeLinda (Lance) Wood; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

A family viewing will be held from 10:00 – 11:00am in Bern, Idaho, at 132 Church Street, Bern Idaho. A graveside service will follow at the Bern Cemetery at 11:30am where family and friends are welcome to join us in celebrating Jean’s life. We ask all in attendance to wear a mask.

There will be live streaming of the service at Schwab-Matthews Mortuary’s Facebook page on the day of the service.

There is also a memorial webpage you can visit to share your condolences by clicking here.