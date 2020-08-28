Zootah Random Acts show cancelled

Written by Charlie Schill
August 28, 2020
The staff of Zootah at Willow Park has announced that their 50th anniversary celebration on Saturday has been cancelled. The event had been scheduled as part of the Random Acts Community Performance Series at the Ellen Eccles Theatre.

LOGAN – The planned 50th anniversary party for Logan’s hometown zoo Saturday at the Ellen Eccles Theatre has been cancelled.

The anniversary show, entitled “Past, Present and Future: A Journey through 50 Years of Logan’s Hometown Zoo,” had been scheduled as the finale of the Random Acts Community Performance Series hosted by the Cache Valley Center for the Performing Arts.

Wendi Hassan, artistic director for CacheARTS, said the performance was cancelled Friday by mutual agreement with the staff of Zootah.

Ticket holders who had pre-paid for the event can obtain refunds at the CacheARTS box office.

Zootah supporters are being encouraged to visit the zoo at Willow Park, according to Hassan.

The Random Acts performance by international mime comedian Don Cesar will still take place as scheduled at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Eccles Theatre.

