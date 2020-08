FILE - Real Salt Lake owner Dell Loy Hansen presents his vision for a new minor league soccer stadium on Sept. 10, 2014, in Salt Lake City. Hansen has come under criticism for comments he made on a radio show after RSL players decided not to take the field for a match to protest racial injustice. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

SANDY (AP) – Real Salt Lake and Utah Royals owner Dell Loy Hansen is taking a leave of absence following a report that he made racially insensitive comments and used a racial slur.

Major League Soccer and the National Women’s Soccer League are conducting investigations following the report Thursday in The Athletic.

The report of Hansen’s behavior came as he drew criticism for comments he made on a local radio show after RSL players protested racial injustice by not taking the field for a match.