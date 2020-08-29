Utah State football student-athletes create idea to formulate an African American Inequality Class

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State football student-athletes created the idea to formulate a history class that will be open to all students and taught on campus this fall. The class, History 2010, will explore Untold Truths of African American Inequality in the United States.

“From our leadership and team meetings, this amazing group of current student-athletes set out to educate and create an opportunity for positive change, and this class will accomplish that,” said USU head coach Gary Andersen. “It has been amazing to watch this group help build something that I believe can and will be very powerful now, and in the years to come!

“I have to admit after graduating college, I never planned on attending another class. However, these young men have me excited about going back to school!”

The class, which will be taught by Dr. F. Ross Peterson in the College of Humanities and Social Sciences, will discuss the evolution and history of racism in the United State and how it has affected their parent’s lives along with theirs, and what can be done about it going forward.