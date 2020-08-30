Elevated COVID-19 infections push rolling average close to 400

LOGAN – Utah’s coronavirus infections from the weekend were elevated — 458 Saturday and 448 Sunday — and that has pushed the state’s seven-day rolling average to 387 positives a day. Gov. Herbert’s target is 400 cases a day by Sept. 1.

Sunday the state health department reported the rolling seven-day average for positive tests grew by 40 a day in the last week while the rolling seven-day average for percent for positive laboratory tests is up to 9.1 percent; it was 8.4 percent last Sunday.

The BRHD reported nine new positive cases Saturday (nine in Cache County and three in Box Elder County) plus 12 Sunday, all in Cache County.

There have been 2,563 positive tests recorded in the Bear River district with 2,109 in Cache County and 443 in Box Elder County plus 11 in Rich County.

Also, among the total 2,563 positive cases in the Bear River District, 2,297 are described as recovered.

There are three COVID patients from the district hospitalized, all from Cache County.

There have been 51,854 positive tests in Utah since the outbreak in March and 43,724 are considered recovered.

There have been 407 COVID-19 deaths in Utah; none were recorded during the weekend.

There are 116 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the pandemic are 3,080.

As of Sunday 655,507 Utahns have been tested for the disease since the start of the outbreak.

The Sunday Idaho update shows 31,867 confirmed COVID-19 cases. There have been 359 COVID deaths in the state with 56 positive tests in Franklin County, 30 positives in Bear Lake County and 21 in Oneida County.