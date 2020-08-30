West Nile Virus confirmed again in Cache County

LOGAN — The West Nile Virus has been confirmed in a mosquito trap again in Cache Valley. The Cache Mosquito Abatement District was informed Friday by the Utah State Public Health Laboratory that a recent mosquito sample from a trap in Newton tested positive for the virus.

Cache County Mosquito Abatement District (CMAD) manager, Richard Rigby said they will continue abatement and surveillance activities. Abatement consists of primarily larvicide, killing or preventing larva from becoming adult mosquitoes. Adulticide, or fogging, occurs only at night when the Culex mosquitoes (the ones carrying WNV) are active.

This is the fourth year the virus has been detected in Cache Valley. So far there hasn’t been a reported human case of the virus in the county.

Rigby said there are a number of precautions citizens can take to avoid coming in contact with mosquitoes and the Bear River Health Department recommends:

• Use a mosquito repellent with DEET, permethrin, picaridin, IR3535 or oil of lemon eucalyptus according to package directions.

• Drain standing water in yards (old tires, potted plant trays, pet dishes, toys, buckets, etc.).

• Wear long sleeves and pants between dusk and dawn.

• Keep roof gutters clear of debris.

• Clean swimming pools often or drain them.

• Make sure screen doors and window screens are in good condition so that mosquitoes cannot get indoors.

• Keep weeds and tall grass cut short; adult mosquitoes look for these shady places to rest during the hot daylight hours.

In August 2018, health officials reported a human case of West Nile Virus in Box Elder County. Most people infected don’t have symptoms, but those who do can suffer from headaches, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea or rash.

will@cvradio.com