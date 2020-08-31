Betty Jean Neibert Miller, 59, of Idaho Falls, passed away August 28, 2020, at her home.

Betty was born December 28, 1960, in Los Angeles, California, to Robert Gene Neibert Sr. and Alice Marie Patton Neibert. She grew up and attended schools in Longview, Texas.

In 1977, she married Ronnie Miller in Longview. They were later divorced. Betty made her home in Livingston, Texas, and recently moved to Idaho Falls, Idaho. Betty was a homemaker and mother.

She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She enjoyed baking and caring for the elderly. She was very compassionate.

Betty is survived by her father, Robert Gene Neibert Sr. of Idaho Falls, Idaho; daughter, Chrissy (Matt) Kennington of Utah; son, Christopher (Jackie) Miller of Texas; daughter, Celeste (Ricky) Ramirez of Brigham City, Utah; brother, Ricky Lee Neibert of Reno, Nevada; brother, David Alan (Kathy) Neibert of St. Louis, Missouri; sister, Debbie Ann (Jeff) Bump of Oakley, Utah; sister, Barbara Lynn Gullion of Payson, Utah; brother, Robert Gene (Peni) Neibert, Jr. of Idaho Falls, Idaho; brother, Peter Joseph (Camille) Neibert of Hurricane, Utah; four grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Alice Marie Neibert.

Private family services will be held.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Wood Funeral Home.