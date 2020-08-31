August 15, 1956 – August 28, 2020 (age 64)

Blake Dean Abel, our loving father, grandpa, uncle, brother and friend, passed away on August 28, 2020.

He was born on August 15, 1956 to Dean and Jacqueline Shurtleff Abel.

Blake was raised in Brigham City and graduated from Box Elder High School. He then joined the Navy. He was stationed in Oakland California. He was awarded The National Defense Service Medal and was Honorably Discharged.

He has four children of his own and two children that he claimed as his own, They are, Nichole, Matt, Tygh, Halie, Brandon Fullmer, Braxton Guthrie.

He enjoyed playing guitar, riding motorcycles, raising birds, getting tattoos and piercings. He also had a passion for leather work and making jewelry. Above all he loved spending time with his friends and family. Of course, his dog “Z” was his favorite.

Blake was preceded in death by his parents, and son, Braxton.

He is survived by his children, Nichole (Urban), Matt, Tygh, Halie, Brandon; 3 grandchildren, Keynan, Daylen and Mikaela; 2 brothers, Jeff (Nancy) Abel and Gil Pebley; 2 sisters, Stacy Abel and Carly Hadden.

A viewing will be held on Thursday, September 3, 2020 from 5:00 – 7:00pm at Gillies Funeral Chapel, 634 East 200 South, Brigham City, Utah. At 7:00pm a service will be held. Burial will be on Friday, September 4, 2020 at the Utah Veterans Cemetery, 17111 South 1700 West, Bluffdale, Utah at 11:00am.

