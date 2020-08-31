Garland woman starts clothes swap and wants to clear her inventory

Brindee Bonanza organized a clothing swap to help people who may need help before school starts.

GARLAND – If someone is looking for clothes for themselves, children or someone else, they might check out the Clothes Swap located in the building at 10 N. Main and Factory Street in Garland, UT.

The Swap is on the north side of the building. Brindee Bonanza organized a clothing swap that is being held in the Garland Billiard Palace on North Side of Factory Street just before Main.

There will be somebody there from 12 noon to 8 p.m. all next week.

“For years we had a clothing swap at the Garland Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Stake Center before school started in the Fall. Because of COVID they weren’t going to hold it this year,” Bonanza said. “We felt like there was still a need, so we decided to hold it in my grandfather’s building in Garland.”

Bonanza’s clothes swap became more of a used clothing drop off than a clothing exchange. They also have coats and shoes.

“We had lots of people bring donations, but we had fewer people picking clothing up,” she said. “Now we have tables ad tables of donations.”

Bonanza is getting desperate to find people who want the clothes.

“People don’t need to bring donations anymore. They can just come and find something they like and take it home,” she said. ”We have clothes sizes from newborn to 4-X.”

There are shoes and clothing for little boys and men.

Bonanza’s brother Casey McDade said they probably have enough clothing for 500 people.

“Everything is 100 percent free,” he said. “We would like to see it all go.”

They planned on closing Saturday, August 29 but may try and stay open another week if they can get people to come and take some of the clothing.

“We were trying help out the community, but we don’t care if they come from Ogden, Brigham or Logan,” Bonanza said. “My schedule is open if I need to be here next week I will.”

What she can’t get rid of she plans to box up and store just in case she can find someone who needs it.

The plan is to put everything in boxes and give it to families when someone needs them. We are thinking of coming in on Saturdays if we know people are going to come in.

If there is someone who needs clothing or knows of someone who needs clothing, they can call Casey at (435) 999-8579.